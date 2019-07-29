WAUPUN - Donald Lee Leisten, age 85 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope with family at his side.
Don was born on March 27, 1934, son of Alfred and Janet (Schouten) Leisten. He was united in marriage to Barbara Bremer on August 6, 1955, at the Brandon United Methodist Church. Don was a licensed funeral director for Kohls Funeral Home until retiring in April of 1994. He was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church of Waupun were he served as elder and deacon. He was a 50 year member of the Lions Club and past President, and former member of Rock River Country Club.
Don is survived by his son Ross (Jill) Leisten of Salisbury, Md.; daughter-in-law, Darlene Leisten; three grandchildren, Kristopher (Natalie) Leisten, Madeline Leisten, and Rachel Leisten; sisters, Joyce (Herman) Van Galen and Sharon (Richard) Van Egtern; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2009; son, Bradley Leisten in 2018; an infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Leisten in 1991; sister-in-law, Karey (Donald) Schmidt; brother-in-law, Hale (Diane) Bremer.
Visitation for Don will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Reformed Church, 422 West Franklin Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Don will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at church with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)