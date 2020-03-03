Donald Lichte, 84, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Donald H. Lichte, age 84, Reedsburg, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1935, in Westfield Township (Loganville), the son of Henry and Mildred Lichte. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1953 and was an Alumni of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business. Donald was united in marriage to Kay Temte in 1958.

Donald was involved in the Lichte Insurance Agency family business since 1959. He was also very active in the local community. He was on the Reedsburg Fire Department for 47 years and served as fire chief for 30 years. He was also a member of the Reedsburg Industrial Commission for 50 years. In addition, he was an active member of the Reedsburg Church of God, serving as a Trustee for 56 years. Other organizations that he served were: Regional Bank Boards, Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Sauk County Board, and many other civic organizations. Along the way he found time to referee over 800 WIAA basketball games. He was also an avid Wisconsin Badger football and basketball fan. His involvement in his community stems from the lessons of his own father... "It is important to give back to the community."