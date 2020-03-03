Donald Lichte, 84, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Donald H. Lichte, age 84, Reedsburg, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1935, in Westfield Township (Loganville), the son of Henry and Mildred Lichte. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1953 and was an Alumni of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business. Donald was united in marriage to Kay Temte in 1958.
Donald was involved in the Lichte Insurance Agency family business since 1959. He was also very active in the local community. He was on the Reedsburg Fire Department for 47 years and served as fire chief for 30 years. He was also a member of the Reedsburg Industrial Commission for 50 years. In addition, he was an active member of the Reedsburg Church of God, serving as a Trustee for 56 years. Other organizations that he served were: Regional Bank Boards, Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Sauk County Board, and many other civic organizations. Along the way he found time to referee over 800 WIAA basketball games. He was also an avid Wisconsin Badger football and basketball fan. His involvement in his community stems from the lessons of his own father... "It is important to give back to the community."
Donald and Kay loved to travel. As their family grew, their travel came to include all family members on memorable trips to the National Parks. They also enjoyed the many special times at their cottage with family and friends.
Donald was most proud of his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kay; his daughter Sue (Scott) Ethun of Rock Springs, and their children Kristin Krueger, Erik Ethun, Andrew Krueger, Hannah (Pete) Ethun, Erick Krueger, and Jennifer Krueger; Don (Lori) Lichte of Reedsburg, and their children Lexie Lichte, Sophie Lichte, and Joe Lichte; Mark (Jenny) Lichte of Pewaukee and their children Claire Lichte, Maria Lichte, Elle Lichte, Hadley Davison, Tessa Davison and Ashlyn Davison; and Pete (Kris) Lichte of Reedsburg and their children Hailee Lichte, Ryah Lichte and Emma Lichte; his brother, Larry (Dolores) Lichte of Madison, brother-in-law, Robert Mattner, of Long Island, New York and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ginny Lichte Mattner; mother and father-in-law John and Elaine Temte; stepfather-in-law, Gordon Wait; and brothers-in-law, Dr. John Temte, David Temte, Alan Temte and Rick Temte.
Funeral services for Donald H. Lichte Sr. will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Church of God in Reedsburg with Pastor Debra Sammons officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 P.M. at the Reedsburg Fire Station and on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to the Reedsburg Church of God, Reedsburg Fire Department or the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation.
The family would like to thank the Cancer Center of America, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Madison Emergency Physicians Group, Agrace, Age at Home, BrightStar, and Pastor Debra Sammons for the loving care that was provided.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
