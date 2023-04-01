Aug. 31, 1941—March 28, 2023

WAUPUN—Donald Everett Mueller, age 81, of Waupun, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Christian Home Assisted Living, surrounded by his loving family.

Donnie was born on August 31, 1941, in Livingston, WI, son of Everett and Leone (Austin) Mueller. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, DiAnna Reif, on November 25, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun, where he became a longtime member.

Donnie was a devout man of God and believed we were put on this earth to help others which is how he lived his life. Anyone who knew him knew how he always put others before himself. His gentle spirit, kind heart, and witty personality were enjoyed by all. If you knew him really well you were lucky to have him share his famous rice pudding with you.

Donnie was meticulous and was always busy doing something, usually while listening to Elvis music. He took great pride in his work and had a green thumb like no other, which showed in his immaculate garden and flowers. But his greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to play outside with them and kept a pet rabbit at his house for them, which is why they affectionately called him “Grandpa Bunny”.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 61 years, DiAnna Mueller of Waupun; daughter, Debra (Alan) Sisson of Waupun; and son, Dustin (Pamela) Mueller of Portage; four grandchildren: Cassandra (Justin) Voight of Waupun, Christopher (Shelby) Streekstra of Beaver Dam, BreeAnn (Bradley) Zastrow of Denver, CO and Peyton Mueller of Portage; two great-granddaughters: Addrianna and Annabelle Voight; siblings: Roger Mueller, Michael (Bev) Mueller, Edward (Dawn) Mueller, Pat Hopp, Jan Van Egtern, Carla (Roger) Sell; brothers-in-law: Edward Doescher and Roger (Pat) Reif; sister-in-law, Kris Reif; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Royce (Karen) Mueller, Maxine (Clayton) Haney, Marcene (Charles) Gundlach, Marilyn (Charles) Ryman, Christine Doescher; brothers-in-law: Dayton Hopp, Ken Van Egtern and Peter Reif.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun, WI 53963.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Center SSM of Fond du Lac, Generations Hospice, SSM Palliative Care and the caregivers of Christian Home.

An additional thank you to the family and friends for their kindness and support during this difficult time.

