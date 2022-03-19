Donald P. Sauey, co-founder of Closetmaid Corp. passed away March 5, 2022 from multiple myeloma. He was born May 26, 1948. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina Sauey; brother, Norm Sauey Jr. (Carla); and sister, Mary Ann Finley. He was a devout Christian and will be remembered for his generosity and kindness. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.