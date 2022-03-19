 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald P. Sauey

  • 0
Donald P. Sauey

May 26, 1948—March 5, 2022

OCALA, FL -

Donald P. Sauey, co-founder of Closetmaid Corp. passed away March 5, 2022 from multiple myeloma. He was born May 26, 1948. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina Sauey; brother, Norm Sauey Jr. (Carla); and sister, Mary Ann Finley. He was a devout Christian and will be remembered for his generosity and kindness. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News