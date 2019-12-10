Donald F. Pagel, age 81, of Horicon passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019, at his home in Horicon with his family by his side.
Don was born the son of Herbert and Henrietta (Voy) Pagel on July 28, 1938, in Horicon. He was a 1956 graduate of Horicon High School. Don was united in marriage to Karen Rader on Aug. 3, 1968, in Fox Point, Wis. He had retired from John Deere Company as a purchasing specialist after 40 plus years.
Don was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church (Browns Corners). He was also a longtime member of Horicon Hills Golf Course in Horicon where he enjoyed many rounds with family and friends. Don also enjoyed watching his son’s sports activities over the years with his wife Karen, they helped establish the hockey rinks in Beaver Dam and West Bend for future generations to enjoy.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Horicon; his son, Michael (Heather) Pagel of Fond du Lac; daughter-in-law, Liza Pagel of Kenosha; his grandchildren, Kaleb, Ethan, and Alexandra Pagel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy; sisters, Dorothy Austin and Ordell Thomas; and brothers, Palmer and Herbert Pagel.
Memorial services for Don will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Browns Corner), Horicon, Wisconsin with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Visitation will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church (Browns Corners), Wisconsin Multiple Sclerosis Society, or Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam.
Special thanks to Hillside Hospice and Rev. Jonathan Szczesny for their care and support shown to Don and his family.
KOEPSELL MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
