Nov. 20, 1934—Oct. 12, 2022

BARABOO—Donald “Pete” Getschman, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Donald, son of Rodney and Jessie (Bauer) Getschman was born Nov. 20, 1934. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School.

After school he moved to Montana to live with his aunt and uncle and worked in a sawmill. After a car accident which hospitalized him for almost a year he recovered and worked at a dude ranch until his parents became ill. Pete moved back to Baraboo to care for his aging parents and to help with the family farm.

He eventually retired from Pate’s Machinery in Baraboo. Pete loved the outdoors, he could often be found mushroom hunting and enjoying the peace and quiet.

He is survived by his siblings: Helen Standiford and Rex Getschman; many nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rodney, Jr., Glen (Janet) and Ray (Kay); and his brother-in-law, Jim Standiford.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Pastor Carol Quinn officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank St. Clare Meadows Care Center and Dr. Mustain for the care shown to Pete and his family over the last few years.