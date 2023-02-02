July 25, 1940—Jan. 30, 2023

WISONSIN DELLS—Donald Phillips, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home with his loving wife Joann by his side.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Burial will be at Briggsville Cemetery immediately after the service.

Don was born July 25, 1940 in Briggsville, WI the son of Orville and Ione (Brancel) Phillips. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1958.

He was in the Army for two years and was stationed in Georgia. Upon returning home, he worked for the Wisconsin Dells Post Office for 31 years, retiring in 1992. Don enjoyed antique trucks, auctions, and flea markets. Don and Joann enjoyed vacationing with the same bus tour for 17 years, with the last trip in 2016 after being diagnosed with Vascular Parkinsonism.

Don is survived by his wife Joann of 45 years; children: David (Beth) Fitzgerald of Cromwell, OK, Pattie (Jerry) Noble of Madison, WI, Owen (Michele) Fitzgerald of Wisconsin Dells, WI and Mindy Fitzgerald of Lyndon Station, WI; he is further survived by 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shereen; son, Paul; and grandson, Joe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Don’s name to Agrace Hospice or Parkinson’s Research.

For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.