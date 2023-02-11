June 4, 1935—Dec. 7, 2022

BRANDON—Donald R. Anderson, 87, of Brandon, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Anchor Communities in Brandon.

Donald was born June 4, 1935 in Gary, IN, the son of Perry and Ellen McIntire Anderson. Donald attended Hobart, IN schools, graduating high school in 1954.

On December 3, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Lynaya Strom in Hobart, IN. Shortly after their marriage the couple moved to Cedarburg, WI where they resided for seven years prior to moving to West Bend where they resided for 16 years.

During this time, Donald was employed by American Motors in Milwaukee and Badger Laboratory. In 1979 they moved to Land O’ Lakes where he worked in management for Cranberry Products in Eagle River for six years. Donald was then employed as a caretaker at a private estate on Land O’ Lakes from which he retired and moved to Woodruff. He and Lynaya resided in Woodruff for seven years and moved to Waupun in 2003.

Donald enjoyed camping, bicycling, and snowmobiling. He found Jesus Christ in his life through Edgewood Community Church where he loved and acquired many wonderful and caring friends. Donald was a member of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun.

Donald is survived by his children: Donald P. Anderson of West Bend, Debbie (Tom) Huber of Ripon, and Derrick M. Anderson of Columbus; three grandchildren: Trent (Angela) Huber, Lauren (Jose) De la Barrera, and Nicholas Bardel; four great-grandchildren: Ayden, Alister, Nico, and Madison; sister-in-law, Phyllis Anderson; brother-in-law, Don (Viktoria) McCuliffe; and sister-in-law, Donna Kidwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lynaya; brother, Perry A. Anderson who was killed in the Korean War; sister, Judith McCuliffe; and brother, Pat Anderson.

Memorial services for Donald R. Anderson will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.