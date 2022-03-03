NEW LISBON—Donald R. Crow, age 59, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Donald was the son of John and Joyce (Bronson) Crow and was born on July 5, 1962 in Naperville, Illinois.

Don was a 1981 graduate of Royall High School and a 10-year Veteran of the United States Air Force.

He married Debbie, the love of his life in 1990, who survives him. Don is also survived by a daughter Melanie (Timothy) Grulke of Portage; stepchildren: Brian (Alyson) Klidies of FL, Jason (Fiance Juliana) Klidies, of WI, Melissa Klidies of TN; brothers: Steve (Margaret) Crow of Clifton, Dale of Denver, CO, Ken of Moran, TX, Jim (Chris) of Moran, TX, twin brother Ron of Tomah; sisters: Pam (Tony) Salazar of VT, Nancy (Rick) Garber of Warrens; as well as a host of grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded by his parents and a brother Bill.

Don enjoyed camping and loved going on excursions in his Bronco. Don had a “gift of gab” and enjoyed talking with everyone, whether he knew them or not.

Don was known for his love of firefighting and retired as a state employed firefighter at Volk Field Air National Guard Base. Don enjoyed serving as a New Lisbon volunteer firefighter/EMT for 29 years and was very proud of his service to the community.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 6:00pm at the New Lisbon Community Center/ American Legion (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. Rev. Steve Brown presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday at the Community Center from 4:00pm until the time of Service. Military Honors and Fire Department Honors will follow the service. The family requests donations in support of cancer research or the fire department of choice in lieu of flowers. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.