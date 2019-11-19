BARABOO - Donald R. “Ducko” Weishoff, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.
Donald was born on Feb. 13, 1938, the son of Elmer and Lillian (Brown) Weishoff. He worked in construction for many years. Don enjoyed playing cards with family and friends as well as gambling.
He is survived by his son, Richard (Kim) Weishoff, of Portage; four grandchildren, Christopher and Abby Sawyer and Austin and Allisyn Weishoff; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private.
