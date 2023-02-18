Feb. 23, 1933—Feb. 15, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Donald Robert Eager, age 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Don was born on February 23, 1933 the son of Elwin and Ethel (Radke) Eager. He was a graduate of Randolph High School before proudly serving his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman, spending much of that time at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah.

After returning from the Army, Don worked as a Prison Guard at Waupun State Prison, but spent most of his working life in construction. On November 17, 1956, he was united in marriage to his wife, Joyce Braker at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as watching NASCAR and cheering on the Packers.

Don is survived by his close niece, Rae Marie (Wayne) Pribnow; as well as several other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce in 2015; brother, Mervin in 1995; and other relatives.

Visitation for Don will take place on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.