July 30, 1948—Jan. 7, 2023

PARDEEVILLE—Donald R. Jerome, age 74, of Pardeeville passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at home. He was born July 30, 1948 to Roland and Cecilia (Klapoelke) Jerome.

He was united in marriage to Judith M. Bradley on February 24, 1968. He was a farmer all his life on the home farm. He also worked off the farm for Fischers Mill hauling fertilizer and Wade Implement repairing equipment. He enjoyed polka dancing and motorcycle riding.

He is survived by wife Judith; children: Patrick (Cheryl), Brenda (John), Gregory (Rusti), and Candace; grandchildren: Mitchell, Morgan, Dyllan, Tanner, Austin, Kiker, Hunter, Keithen; great-grandchildren: Nolan, Aubri, Mason, Andrew, Greyson, and Kenadi. He was preceded in death by parents, sister, Joan, grandchildren: Lexi and Dakota.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13 from 9:30-1:30 at Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville with a sharing time at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Buffalo Township. Online condolence can be made at www.grassefs.com Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family