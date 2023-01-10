 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald R. Jerome

  • 0
Donald R. Jerome

July 30, 1948—Jan. 7, 2023

PARDEEVILLE—Donald R. Jerome, age 74, of Pardeeville passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at home. He was born July 30, 1948 to Roland and Cecilia (Klapoelke) Jerome.

He was united in marriage to Judith M. Bradley on February 24, 1968. He was a farmer all his life on the home farm. He also worked off the farm for Fischers Mill hauling fertilizer and Wade Implement repairing equipment. He enjoyed polka dancing and motorcycle riding.

He is survived by wife Judith; children: Patrick (Cheryl), Brenda (John), Gregory (Rusti), and Candace; grandchildren: Mitchell, Morgan, Dyllan, Tanner, Austin, Kiker, Hunter, Keithen; great-grandchildren: Nolan, Aubri, Mason, Andrew, Greyson, and Kenadi. He was preceded in death by parents, sister, Joan, grandchildren: Lexi and Dakota.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13 from 9:30-1:30 at Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville with a sharing time at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Buffalo Township. Online condolence can be made at www.grassefs.com Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News