 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald R. "Papa" Silver

  • 0

PARDEEVILLE—Donald R. “Papa” Silver, 91 of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, on Monday, February 14, 2022, with his family by his side.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News