PARDEEVILLE—Donald R. “Papa” Silver, 91 of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, on Monday, February 14, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born February 1, 1931 in Madison, the son of Clarence and Inga (Johnson) Silver. Don grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison West high school. In 1953 he earned his bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Wisconsin. Don enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict era. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Johnston April 10, 1954. After returning from the service, Don and Mary Ann moved to Milwaukee and he worked for Pabst Brewery. Then they moved back to Madison and Don was a Biochemist and Microbiologist for the UW Institute of Enzyme Research where he worked with the Electron Microscope. In 1975, Don and Mary Ann moved to Pardeeville where he was employed with AMPI in the Quality Control Department. He then became the Certified Water and Sewer Operator for Pardeeville Utilities for 25 years, retiring in 2001.

Don was very active in his community, some of his involvement included the Pardeeville Utility Commission, Pardeeville Library Board, Columbia County Crime Stoppers, Pardeeville American Legion Post 215, VFW Post 10263, Columbia County Council for American Legion Posts, Dodge County Council for VFW Posts, 40 et 8, MOOA, IOOF, IOOF Rebeccas, delivering Meals on Wheels, crossing guard, EMT and performed several 21 gun salutes for fellow veterans. He enjoyed singing and was active in the Friesland Community Men’s Choir for many years. In memory of Mary Ann’s tenure of being the organist and choir director at the Pardeeville United Methodist Church, where they both had been active members for many years, Don had made a memorial stained glass window and it was installed at the church in remembrance of her. Don had a love for photography which also included wedding photography and photo developing. He had a passion for ceramics and stained glass, enjoyed fishing and his 20 years of fishing trips to Canada. He also was an avid recipe collector and started his own cookbook. Don, along with his grandson-in-law Chris who is also a veteran, had the privilege to attend the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in 2021.

Survivors include two daughters: Lynette (Jeffrey) Stanley and Cynthia (Timothy) Andrews; six grandchildren: Lucas (Heidi) Stanley, Kristina (Chris) Hendricks, Paul (Samantha) Stokes, Jessica (James) Christenson, Bud (Jessica) Andrews and Beau (Becky) Andrews; six great-grandchildren: Grace, Charlie, Liberty, Coral, Tyler and Trevor; brother Kenneth Silver, and four nephews: Jim Silver, Dan (Midge) Silver, Scott (Julie) Montgomery and Todd (Nancy) Montgomery; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister-in-law Nancy Montgomery and sister-in-law Belle Silver.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers who have helped Don these past years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family so the family can disperse the funds to several of Don’s organizations. We are going to miss you and just like you always have said “I’ll see you when I see you”. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.