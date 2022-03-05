BARABOO—Donald S. Martin, age 83, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital with family by his side. He is now with the love of his life, Joan. Donald, son of Louis and Sarah (Rodwell) Martin was born Feb. 5, 1939 in Kilbourn. On Sept. 27, 1958 he was united in marriage to Joan Wolkow; she preceded him in death on Aug. 10, 2015. Don was employed at Cashman Chevrolet and Edwards Pontiac in Baraboo for many years until taking a job with Vacationland Vendors until his retirement. Don then went to work part time for Thunderbird Transit. In his free time, he enjoyed his model railroad, working on lawn tractors, roller skating and playing cards.