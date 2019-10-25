Heaven gained a wonderful man this morning Oct. 23, 2019, at 81 years of age. Don was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Helen Svitak May 9, 1938.
Long time loving companion to Kathy Staffeil. To all of us he is our hero and superman. Super fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. In high school and after, Don excelled at Football, Basketball, Baseball and later bowling. He was an avid fisherman and spent years at Outer’s resort in Chetek, Wis. Don worked at American Motors, JC Penney and finally at Langelift in Menomonee Falls as a welder fitter. He spent his retirement years fixing anything broken.
He was always there for and proud of his children, Denise Halverson, Donald (Mary) Svitak, Dara Chapman (Steve), Dawn Feldner, bonus children Kelly Staffeil (Brian) Amy Staffeil Farrelly (Joe). He will be missed but he lives on, in us.
Don was very proud of and excited about his twelve loving grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, Corey Kohnke (Eric, Caden and Cole), Jared Halverson (Kayla and Jett), Donny Svitak (Chelsea), Jessica Gunderson (Brad, Carter, Emrie, Ethan), Ashley Johnson (Adam, Jack and Parker), Zach Svitak (Carly), Nicole Schultz (Mike, Gabe and Harley), Andy Chapman, Heather Chapman (Bob, baby to be Riley), Melissa Feldner (Jason, Nelogen, Braelyn) Kyle Bresnyan (Heather, Theo and Liv), Dylan and Colin Farrelly. They live his “words of wisdom” every day.
Survived by and loved by his twin sister, Donna (Ken) Bland, Merritt Island, Fla. and Ruth Metzger, Menomonee Falls. Fondly remembered and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, bonus-in-laws, Karen, Yohn’s, Heckert’s, Bergs, Burki’s. Preceeded in death by his mother and father, Frank and Helen Svitak; spouse, Donna Mae Svitak; son, Baby Svitak; brothers, Ted and Roger Svitak; son-in-law, Pat Feldner, grandson, Shaun Bresnyan.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., at the BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME, Juneau, Wis. Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. Rev. Scott Moore is officiating.
Thank you to those who helped all of us: Marquardt Home Hospice RN Barb and Sheri his CNA and all who provided loving support and care during this time. Special friend, Sophie Zurawski for her loving help and supportive thoughts and help of all neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests continuing Don’s support the Wounded Warriors or the charity of your choice.
