Oct. 3, 1922—Jan. 16, 2023

LAKE DELTON—Donna Braun, (nee Tillett), age 100, of Lake Delton, WI, departed this life Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, WI.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton. Burial will be at Lake Delton Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Donna was born October 3, 1922 in Minerva, OH the daughter of Fred and Grace (Betz) Tillet. In June of 1948 she married Raymond Braun in Sauk City, WI. Shortly afterward they built Braun’s Happy Landing Motel in Lake Delton and ran this for 40 years.

Donna was active in the school, the community and her church where she also taught Sunday School. Donna loved playing bridge and collecting antiques for her shop which she ran out of her home until she was 98. She was a devout Christian and used those principles in her business, in the way she raised her family, and in all aspects of her life.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Julie (John) Platz; daughter-in-law, Janice Braun; grandsons: Jeremy Platz, Jonathan (Kim) Platz and Thomas (Valerie) Braun; granddaughter, Katie (Matt) Hansen; great-grandchildren: Eva Marie Platz, Savannah Platz, Campbell Platz, Reese Hansen, Riley Hansen, Tyler Braun and Marshall Braun; sister-in-law, Marie Steinhorst; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, Jeff; and brother, Harry Tillett.

Never was an unkind word heard or said of Donna and she was loved by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of choice.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at St. Clare Meadows for their loving care and assistance provided to Donna.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.