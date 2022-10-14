July 5, 1945—Oct. 9, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Donna Buchda, age 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Donna was born on July 5, 1945, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Schmidt) Richter. On January 19, 1977, she was united in marriage to Leland Buchda.

She owned and operated the Craft Shack in Fox Lake, and in addition to crafting, Donna also enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by her six children: Rick (Sandy) Apel of Beaver Dam, Debbie Pelot of Beaver Dam, Todd (Jodi) Apel of Beaver Dam, Randy Apel of White Lake, Bonnie (Tim) Oestreicher of Waupun and Terry Apel; three step-children: Sue (Scott) Jordahl of CA, Lisa (Mike) Patterson of IA and Chuck (Kathy) Buchda of IA; grandchildren: Brian Apel, Steven Apel, Kelvin Apel, Vanessa (Mike) Brown, Nathaniel Paul, Megan Apel, Nolan Apel, Peyton Apel, Caleb Apel, Jacob Wodill, Austin (Blasia Riege) Longfield, Holly (Eric) Mallon; several great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Schwitzer of TN; brother, Steven Richter of Fox Lake; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Al, Jerry and Dennis; two grandchildren, Colton and Aaron and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Donna will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.