Donna DeYoung-Lont

RANDOLPH—Donna Mae DeYoung-Lont, age 79, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Donna was born in Waupun, on January 25, 1943, daughter of Eli and Ida (DeVries) Alsum. She was united in marriage to Merlin DeYoung on June 12, 1970, in East Friesland. After his passing in 1991, Donna went on to remarry Jim Lont on April 26, 1996. Donna enjoyed cooking, baking and family gatherings. She also loved to travel, enjoyed music and bird watching. Donna held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a member of the First Randolph Christian Reformed Church of East Friesland now known as East Friesland New Covenant Church.

Donna is survived by her two children: Julie (Dan) Nieman and Kevin (Chandra) DeYoung both of Randolph; five step-children: Phil (Doreen) Lont, Tim (Tami) Lont, Sarah (Aldo) Herrera, Mary (Adam) Noel, and Nathan (Jennifer) Lont; nineteen grandchildren: Allison and Benjamin Nieman, Lydia, Merlin and Michael DeYoung, Amanda, Megan, Gabrielle, Riley, Amelia, Jameson, Owen, Levi, Landon, Maya, Ethan, Elise, Ella, Isaac; sister, Catherine (Elton) Hull of Waupun; brother, Gordon (Lois) Alsum of Waupun; brother-in-law, Robert DeYoung of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husbands: Merlin DeYoung in 1991 and Jim Lont in 2016; daughter in infancy, Branda Kay DeYoung; parents; and sister-in-law, Maureen DeYoung.

Visitation for Donna will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph, and again on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at church.

A funeral service for Donna will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at church with Pastor Stephen Robbins officiating. Burial will take place at Randolph Cemetery.

Memorial fund may be established to East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 East Friesland Road, Randolph, WI 53956.

