DOYLESTOWN - Donna E. (Linck) Dowdell, 88, of Doylestown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was born June 16, 1931.
She is survived by her four children, Sandra (Donald) Stofflet, Michael (Tracy) Dowdell, Cynthia (Jeff Mochalski), and Steven (Sherri) Dowdell; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Teresa), Shawn (Dawn), Jeremy, Dagney, Spencer (Chelsey), Seth (Ally), and Christopher; and three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Zander, and Zack.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Eleanor Linck, husband Maurice; son, David; granddaughter, Jessica; and great-grandson, Tyler.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Doylestown. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
