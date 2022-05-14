April 22, 1934—May 11, 2022

SAUK CITY—Donna F. Seitz, age 88, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

She was born April 22, 1934 to the late Albert and Norma (Shriner) Kleinert. Donna graduated from Sauk City High School; class of 1952. Donna was united in marriage to Arthur “Art” R. Seitz on Oct. 29, 1952; he preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2006.

Donna enjoyed driving school bus and worked for many years around town at the Sauk City Transport, the Sauk City Mobil and Cenex Convenience Stores. She was well known for fun loving, talkative, friendly and sometimes sassy attitude. Donna enjoyed her time spent with her family and summer days at the Lake Wisconsin Boat Club where they would swim and water ski behind their boat, “Mama’s Mink and Daddy’s Cadillac.” She and Art also enjoyed burning up the dance floor, square dancing when they could and enjoying a good Friday night fish fry. Donna looked forward to her daily at home coffee clutch visits from her girlfriends, where they would play games, cards and visit. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Sauk City.

Donna is survived by three daughters: Wanda (Doug) Smith, Cheryl Seitz, and Brenda (Steve) Ott; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Karen) Kleinert. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donna’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Maplewood for their care of mom.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at First United Church of Christ, 504 Washington St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at the Sauk City Cemetery.

