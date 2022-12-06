Aug. 16, 1934—Dec. 1, 2022
Donna Fay Ketelboeter, age 88, passed away Dec 1st 2022 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Donna was born August 16, 1934 and lived all her life in Leland. She graduated Prairie du Sac high school in 1952. She married Ruben Ketelboeter on July 15, 1967. Donna (“Tooty”) worked at Meilke’s, Hawes, Badger Army Ammunition Plant, and 38 years at Maplewood Nursing Home and Maplewood Village.
Donna was a lifelong member of St. John’s in Leland. She loved to bake, and was always trying out a new bar recipe. If you saw Donna, her sister Chrystal was probably next to her, with a coordinating outfit and matching smile.
Donna is survived by her nephew, Ron Jaedike, great-nephews Jeff (Jaclyn) Jaedike and their children Madelyn and Thomas, Jason (Elisha) Jaedike and their son Landen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ruben, parents Walter and Florence (Garske) Korb, sister Chrystal Wawrock, and nieces Melinda Jaedike and Rhonda Wawrock. A private service is planned.
