MADISON - Donna Gower of Madison, Wis. passed away on, Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 85. She’s the daughter of Edward and Marie Pierce of Baraboo, Wis. Donna was the oldest of two children. She led a full and interesting life. After her graduation from Baraboo High, she married the love of her life, Armond Gower, of Black River Falls, in 1952 and they had five children. Donna went on to graduate from Madison Area Technical College with a degree in Medical Transcription in 1986. Armond spent 20 years in the military and Donna followed him to many locales, including the Philippine Islands. They retired together in 1997 and spent many years travelling extensively, within the United States and abroad on six continents with their oldest daughter, Karen and her husband, John Beam. They also enjoyed traveling around the United States visiting their five children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Donna is survived by her husband, Armond of 67 years; and her five children, Karen Beam of Las Vegas, Nev., Richard Gower of Cottage Grove, Wis., Greg Gower of San Diego, Calif., Bryan Gower of St. Augustine, Fla., and Darla Gower of Jupiter, Fla. Her brother, Ronald Pierce of Baraboo, Wis., predeceased her in 2015. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 North Sherman Avenue, Madison at 11 a.m. with Reverend Robert Everson presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison also, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)