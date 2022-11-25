April 25, 1938—Nov. 18, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Donna Jean Radke was peacefully called to Heaven on November 18, 2022. She succumbed to respiratory complications caused by COVID. Donna was born to Edward and Margaret Blank of South Byron, WI, on April 25, 1938. She was the oldest of four children. Donna graduated from Lomira High School in 1956.

In 1957, Donna was married to LeRoy Radke of Minnesota Junction, WI. Later that year, she gave birth to a son, Scott. Daughters, Wanda (1959), Cynthia (1960), and Nancy (1961) were to follow. Their family moved several times between Beaver Dam and Minnesota Junction. In 1967, their family moved to Juneau, where Donna and Lee lived until they retired.

Upon retirement, they sold their home and moved to Fairfield Bay, AR. They purchased a home directly adjacent to Indian Hills Golf Course, where they played often. They lived there together for over 20 years until Lee’s death in 2015.

In Spring of 2017, Donna sold that home and moved back to be with family in Beaver Dam until her death.

Donna worked in Juneau at the Dodge County Veteran Service office for 30 years. She enjoyed country and polka music. She and Lee could really move on a dance floor in their younger years. Besides dancing, her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, bowling, golfing, playing cards and an occasional trip to the casino.

Donna is survived by her brothers: Charles (Joanne) Blank and Ken (Sharon) Blank; her son, Scott (Christine) Radke; daughter, Cynthia Radke; her grandchildren: Joel (Ann) Radke, Brooke Radke, Joshua Beske, Kristen (Sean) McComb, and Valarie (Andrew Hoog) Behling; her great-grandchildren: Martin Radke, Grace Radke, Liam Ebner, Dashel Ebner and Tayber Limberg; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband LeRoy; her sister, Janet Blank; and her daughters, Wanda Blank and Nancy Behling.

The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The memorial gathering will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Taylor officiating.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.