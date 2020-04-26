Donna Jean Schultz, 86, Baraboo

BARABOO - Donna Jean (Thompson) Schultz, age 86, of Baraboo, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Donna was born on Feb. 23, 1934 in Hancock, Wis., the daughter of Laurel and Verna Thompson, sister to Dixie, Dennis, and Debbie.
After graduating in 1951 from Oxford High School, she went on to Oconomowoc School of Nursing for an LPN degree. Donna married James Schultz in 1953, and together they had seven children.
Donna worked 24 years and retired from St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, she loved her church family. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, reading, gardening, orchids, baking, crocheting, and chocolate. But mostly she loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Patsy (Brian) Hendrickson, Allen Schultz, Cindy (Joe) Burch, Lisa Schultz, Laurie (Barry) Laatsch, Daniel Schultz (Tanya Kozel), and Dennis Schultz (Ian Jorgensen), special daughter-in-law, Brenda Schultz; 12 grandchildren, Chase (Keshia Gregerson), Natalie, and Tyler (Kristen Miller) Hendrickson, Laurel, Markee, and Bronson Schultz, Logan, and Ellerie Laatsch, Taylor (Josh) Brown, and Mitchell (Emily) Schultz; and five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Sloan, Kelynn, Nash, Bo, and James. She is further survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews, and many beloved family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbie Johnson; father of her children, James Schultz; son-in-law, Joe Burch; and grandsons, Joseph and Andrew Burch.
Due to extreme circumstances at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital, and to Redlin Funeral Home for assisting the family with the arrangements.
"The song is ended, but the melody lingers on." – Irving Berlin
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)