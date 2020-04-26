Donna Jean Schultz, 86, Baraboo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARABOO - Donna Jean (Thompson) Schultz, age 86, of Baraboo, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Donna was born on Feb. 23, 1934 in Hancock, Wis., the daughter of Laurel and Verna Thompson, sister to Dixie, Dennis, and Debbie.

After graduating in 1951 from Oxford High School, she went on to Oconomowoc School of Nursing for an LPN degree. Donna married James Schultz in 1953, and together they had seven children.

Donna worked 24 years and retired from St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, she loved her church family. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, reading, gardening, orchids, baking, crocheting, and chocolate. But mostly she loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Patsy (Brian) Hendrickson, Allen Schultz, Cindy (Joe) Burch, Lisa Schultz, Laurie (Barry) Laatsch, Daniel Schultz (Tanya Kozel), and Dennis Schultz (Ian Jorgensen), special daughter-in-law, Brenda Schultz; 12 grandchildren, Chase (Keshia Gregerson), Natalie, and Tyler (Kristen Miller) Hendrickson, Laurel, Markee, and Bronson Schultz, Logan, and Ellerie Laatsch, Taylor (Josh) Brown, and Mitchell (Emily) Schultz; and five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Sloan, Kelynn, Nash, Bo, and James. She is further survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews, and many beloved family and friends.