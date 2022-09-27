Oct. 22, 1942—Sept. 24, 2022

PORTAGE—Donna Jean Shaw, age 79, of Portage, went to be with her heavenly family on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison.

Donna was born on October 22, 1942, in Portage, the daughter of Leonard and Alfreida (Bell) Johnson. She coped with diabetes since early youth. Donna attended school at Packwaukee Grade School, Rio High School and MATC in Portage, where she received her CNA.

Donna married Roger Achterberg on March 18, 1958. In this union, they had four sons. She and Roger operated a restaurant, The Luncheonette, in Cambria from 1962 until 1970. She then worked as lunch cook for Cambria/Friesland Schools for 20 years. Donna then worked at the Wyocena Nursing Home and Continental Manor until ill health forced her to retire.

After the death of Roger in 1986, she married Paul Shaw on June 5, 1993, in Cambria at the Presbyterian Church. Together they managed Langdon Mill Apts., where they lived. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2019. Donna enjoyed bringing a little happiness and laughter in everyone she met. She enjoyed going for car rides, gardening, feeding and watching the birds. “Do not be sad for me, for I am at last free!”

She is survived by her sons: Gary (Kimberly) Achterberg of Beaver Dam and Eugene Achterberg of Marshall; her sisters: Myrtle Calkins of Pardeeville and Sharon Wright of Watertown; her step-daughters: Pam Seipel, Terry (Mike) Bilkey, Peggy (Rick) Childs, Patti (Jeff) Rose and Jackie Shaw; her grandchildren; step-grandchildren; and her cat, Prince; nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, her stepmother, Gwen Achterberg, her husbands, Roger Achterberg and Paul Shaw, two baby boys, Steven Lee at five days old and Jimmy Lee at eight months old, and her brothers-in-law, Wayne and Russell Achterberg.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Success—She has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has enjoyed the trust of women, the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children; who has filled her niche and accomplished her task; who has left the world better than she found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem or a rescued soul; who has never lacked appreciation of Earth’s beauty or failed to express it; who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best she had; whose life was an inspiration; whose memory a benediction.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.