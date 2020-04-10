Donna June Roche, 88, Briggsville / Rio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRIGGSVILLE / RIO - Donna June Roche of Briggsville / Rio, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving family at her lake home in Briggsville. She was born June 13, 1931, to Robert and Kathryn Kirch.

Donna graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1949. On Sept. 6, 1952, she married Gene Roche at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison. By this union, they were blessed with seven children. Donna was never afraid of hard work. Although she held many jobs throughout her lifetime, her most rewarding and cherished were those of farming, homemaker, wife, and mother. Donna loved being a grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma; but, never considered that a job.

In 1981, Gene and Donna purchased their “cottage” on Lake Mason in Briggsville. Any time spent there was always filled with family and friends, fun, laughter, card games galore, and time spent on the water on their pontoon boat. All of these times and these events turned into precious memories that they cherished.