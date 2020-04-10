Donna June Roche, 88, Briggsville / Rio

BRIGGSVILLE / RIO - Donna June Roche of Briggsville / Rio, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving family at her lake home in Briggsville. She was born June 13, 1931, to Robert and Kathryn Kirch.
Donna graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1949. On Sept. 6, 1952, she married Gene Roche at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison. By this union, they were blessed with seven children. Donna was never afraid of hard work. Although she held many jobs throughout her lifetime, her most rewarding and cherished were those of farming, homemaker, wife, and mother. Donna loved being a grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma; but, never considered that a job.
In 1981, Gene and Donna purchased their “cottage” on Lake Mason in Briggsville. Any time spent there was always filled with family and friends, fun, laughter, card games galore, and time spent on the water on their pontoon boat. All of these times and these events turned into precious memories that they cherished.
Donna enjoyed and was still participating in playing cards, bowling, going to the casino, going out to eat, and traveling right up until the time of her death. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved cooking and entertaining. One of her admired attributes was being informed on very short notice of a large gathering and putting together a feast along with a presentation worthy of as if it had been months in the planning.
Donna also spent much of her life as a caregiver at various levels. In 2010, Gene suffered a stroke and she became a full time caregiver to him. She demonstrated her love, caring, tenderness, strength and patience by caring for him at home right up until the time he passed in 2015. In doing so, she granted him his greatest gift by allowing him to remain in his home.
Survivors include her six children, Dennis (special friend Connie), Carolyn (Doug) Severson, Gerry (Lisa), Kathy (Bob) Schoenherr, Shelly, and John (Deb); daughter-in-law, Lori; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; three sisters; one brother.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her parents; her son, Tom; a grandson-in-law; two brothers; two sisters; her parents-in-law; and other relatives and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, private services and inurnment will be held. “Mom, in our hearts you hold a place no one will ever fill . . . until we are together again." Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)