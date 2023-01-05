Feb. 3, 1947—Dec. 31, 2022

HARTFORD—Donna L. Berg, age 75 of Hartford, WI passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Donna was born February 3, 1947 in Beaver Dam, WI to Myrtle D. (nee Mattson) and Merrill J. Berg. She graduated Beaver Dam High School, Class of 1965.

Donna continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point receiving her Bachelor’s degree and received her Master’s degree from UW-Oshkosh. She was a vocal and general music teacher at Central Middle School in Hartford for 33 years. Donna was a member of the Hartford Community Chorus, the Wisconsin Music and Educators Association, the National Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Omicron. She was also a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Hartford.

Donna is survived by her loving sister, Georgia Hesprich of Hartford; and loving nieces and nephews: Jamie (James Tibbets) Portage, WI, Stephanie Funk of Hartford, Jon (Carly) Berg of Campbellsport, Ashley Hesprich of Hartford, and Jeremy Berg of Allenton. She is further survived by cherished great-nieces and great-nephews, other loved relatives and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Timothy Berg; and brother-in-law, Steve Hesprich.

Donna loved to travel the U.S. and abroad with family and friends. She was an avid theater goer and active supporter of the arts. In her retirement she enjoyed oil painting. A devout Catholic, she was known to have a personal and faithful relationship with God.

Mass of Christian Burial for Donna will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State Street, Hartford, WI 53027, with Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. (Special music and eulogies honoring Donna will be shared prior to Mass, 5:15 p.m.) Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 2:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Private committal, St. Peter Cemetery, Beaver Dam, WI.

Contributions in memory of Donna are appreciated to St. Kilian Church- Music Program or to the Hartford Players Scholarship Fund.

The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.