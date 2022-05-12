Donna L. Dickie

Nov. 23, 1931—May 9, 2022

Donna L. (Waffenschmidt) Dickie, passed away peacefully Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo.

Donna, daughter of Fred and Amy (Schreiber) Waffenschmidt of Merrimac was born November 23, 1931, in Richland Center. Donna graduated from Baraboo High School in 1949. After one year at Ripon College, she worked clerical positions in the Baraboo area. On Sept. 27, 1952 she was united in marriage to Duane L “Dutch” Dickie in Baraboo. She joined Dutch on the Dickie Homestead in the Town of Freedom and was his partner in the farming operation for 50-years. They celebrated 68-years of marriage prior to Dutch’s death in December of 2020. She was a faithful spectator when a younger Dutch played baseball, softball, basketball, and football.

Donna joined the North Freedom Baptist Church, where she served as pianist, women’s ministry leader, Sunday School teacher, and clerk. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, daily crosswords and playing bridge with her high school friends. She was most happy when surrounded by her family.

Survivors include children: Linda (David) Trager, Diane (Scott) Molengraft, Joni (Cyril) Ramsey; son-in-law, Larry (Kim) Capps; grandchildren: Brenden (Jessica) Capps, Mathew Capps, Rachel (Mike) Halweg, Rebecca (Tony) Hellenbrand, and Sarah Molengraft; seven great-grandchildren; nieces: Shelly Pommer and Rebecka (Dean) Evans as well as other relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Cheryl Capps; her parents, and three sisters: Virginia (Donald) Pommer, Winifred (Ed) Glapa-Wayne and Joan Waffenschmidt.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Casa De Oakes, in Reedsburg, where Donna resided since August of 2020. They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at St. Clare Meadows where she spent her final days.

A private service is being held. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.