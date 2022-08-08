Oct. 4, 1939—Aug. 5, 2022

SAUK CITY—Donna Lee Harman passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born October 4, 1939, in Baraboo, WI, to Edwin and Erna (Handrich) Koehler. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957. Donna attended Martin Luther College for one year before returning home to marry the love of her life, Paul, on May 21, 1960. They spent the majority of their life in Sauk City working and raising three children. Donna ultimately retired from the Village of Prairie du Sac as clerk treasurer after 19-years of service.

Family was extremely important to Donna whether it was spending holidays and birthdays together, going on family camping trips or an impromptu Packer party. Donna spent many Saturday mornings having coffee with friends and couldn’t say no when asked to play cards. One of her greatest loves was music; playing piano and clarinet, and singing in choirs. She and Paul often centered their vacations around shows or concerts they wanted to attend.

Donna and Paul were charter members of St. James Lutheran Church. Her faith was evident as she served over the years in Alter Guild, Christian Women, Sunday School Teacher, Children’s Music Teacher, and her special love, Choir Director, of which she served for over 50-years.

Donna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul J Harman; children: David Harman, Jean (James) Hodges; daughter-in-Law, Debra Harman; grandchildren: Matthew (Elizabeth) Harman, Michael (Jessica) Harman, Megan (Kent) Ring, Morgan Harman, Marly (Fiance Carter) Harman, Kassandra (Benjamin) Hazard, Brett (Amber) Hodges; great-grandchildren: Laney, MacKenzie, Quinn, Cayden, and another on the way.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Harman; her sisters and spouses: Florie (Bud), Alice (Harold), and Marcy (Aubrey); in-laws: Lois (Howard), Dean (Cathy); nieces: Christy and Janice.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 11, at 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 415 Washington St, Prairie Du Sac, a luncheon to follow. Interment will be held in the Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom.

