July 24, 1944—Feb. 3, 2023

ROCK SPRINGS—Donna Lee Luther (Duffy), 78, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs. She was born on July 24, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Rose (Lorene) and Henry J. Duffy.

After High School, Donna worked as a Nursing Assistant with her mother Lorene at St. Mary’s Hospital in Baraboo, WI. Donna was always a caregiver. She was a stay-at-home mother, took care of her grandchildren, and for many years, she was the primary caregiver for her beloved husband.

She graduated from Reedsburg Webb High School and was still close to many of her classmates. She was especially close to Connie Reuter who helped her through tough times.

She was united in marriage on July 25, 1964 to her high school sweetheart Gerald “Jerry” Luther. Their marriage was blessed with only one child; however, she was a mother figure to many throughout the years.

Donna loved horses, fishing, antiques, planting flowers, cooking, baking, canning, and her favorite dog Zoey. She took great pride in her yard and home and always made people feel welcome. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, watching movies, eating pizza and talking. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren and she loved sharing stories about them. In her younger years, she loved to travel and took many trips out west to visit with friends and family. Most of all, she just liked to visit with friends and family on the phone.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, her husband, Jerry, Ethel “aunt Butch” Dobson, brothers-in-law: Dennis Luther, Dave Herritz; and longtime family friends Marlin “Butch” Parr and Werner “Vern” Driese.

Donna is lovingly remembered by her son, Shaun and Carmen (Mihlbauer) Luther; grandchildren: Sarryn (Marc Meuller) and Wyatt Luther (Ashley Crary); her brother, Mike and Julie (Carlstrom) Duffy, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ronnie (Sandy) Luther, Wayne (Sally) Luther, Dale (Lorene) Luther, Tom (Mary) Luther, Mike (Debbie) Luther, Bonnie (Ron) Bell, Jean Herritz, Judy Shelton, Mona( Bill) Hilgemann; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and all others that lives she touched.

It was her wishes not to have a funeral but rather a Celebration of Life that will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at her home at S3913A Schneider Road, Rock Springs, WI.

In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials can be sent to her son, Shaun Luther, S3941 Ableman Rd., Rock Springs, WI 53961. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Irish Blessing

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again.

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.