April 4, 1938—March 5, 2023

ELROY—Donna M. (Davis) Knake, age 84 years, of Elroy, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Elroy Health Services.

She was born on April 4, 1938 in West Bend, WI, the daughter of the late Tony and Elnora (Updyke) Shulka. Donna married Ronald Davis on January 1, 1955 in Mauston, WI and they later divorced. Donna later married Vern Knake.

Donna was employed at Arnold Engineering, working in the office. Later at Florence Nursing Home in Marengo, IL, working as a Human Resource Assistant until her retirement in 2007.

Donna moved to Mauston, WI after her retirement to be closer to family. She worked at McDonald’s in Mauston, part-time until her retirement in 2015.

Survivors include two children: Robin (Mike) Lewis of New Albin, IA and Dawn (Alan) Buttner of Elroy; grandchildren: Cory, Trina, Bobbie, Joel, Jacob and Nissa; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters: Joann (Glenn) Naumann and Dorothy Wagner, both of West Bend; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Davis and Vern Knake; parents; her son, Rick Davis; brother, Gerald Shulka and sister, Velma Casey.

A Celebration of Donna’s Life will take place with a time of visitation on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, WI, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.