Jan. 3, 1937—Dec. 22, 2022

WAUPUN—Donna M. Kahl, 85, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Markesan Resident Home.

Donna was born January 3, 1937 in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Arnold and Esther (Lenz) Welk. Donna graduated from Markesan High School in 1954. In 1957 she graduated from Mercy Hospital, School of Nursing in Oshkosh.

On June 8, 1957 she married Arvin “A.J.” Kahl in Markesan. They celebrated their 60th Anniversary with the arrival of a great-grandson, Lucas, who joined John Jacob, another great-grandson.

Donna’s nursing career started at Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam, the same place as her birth. Lutheran Hospital became Beaver Dam Community Hospital in 1974 and she worked for the hospital for 35 years. She served as Head Nurse of the Medical Unit and Educational Coordinator for nursing. She was also Nurse Manager of the Day Surgical Unit and Oncology Unit, both of which she developed. Donna was always grateful for the wonderful colleagues she worked with. Donna was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun where she sang in the church choir with her husband A.J. for many years, an activity they enjoyed doing together.

Donna is survived by her son, Michael Kahl of Oshkosh; daughters: Amy (Will) Manier of Randolph and Pastor Kathleen Gloff of Kenosha; three grandchildren: Adrienne (Peter) Kangas of Evansville, Celeste (John) Deno of Menasha, and Greg (Dawn) Manier of Montello; three great-grandsons: John Jacob Deno, Lucas William Manier, and James Robert Manier; and other cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arvin “A.J.” on November 29, 2018; her son, Jeffrey Kahl in 1986; her sister, Sandra in infancy; and a son-in-law, Howie Gloff.

The family would like to thank the SSM/Agnesian Hospice and Markesan Resident Home staff for the wonderful care given to Donna during her stay there and in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, all donations received will be donated to SSM/Agnesian Hospice and Markesan Resident Home.

Memorial services for Donna Kahl will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Jacob Nault officiating with a light lunch to follow. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Weiser Cemetery near Princeton, WI.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.