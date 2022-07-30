Donna M. Neuberger

Donna May was born on August 31, 1949 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Edward “Bud” and May (Fehling) Neuberger. She was raised, and remained on the family farm in Reeseville her entire life. Donna graduated from Reeseville High School in 1967, being one of the first female members of FFA. After the family sold their cows, Donna put her heart and soul into her garden, selling produce, raising chickens, and taking care of her cats. She loved the Reeseville area, and her kindness was known throughout the community. Donna would always be out and about visiting with neighbors and shut-ins from church, often bringing them one of her fresh baked pies. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville and she considered her fellow members to be family. Her generosity will be remembered and missed.