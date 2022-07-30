August 31, 1949—July 28, 2022
REESEVILLE—Donna M. Neuberger, age 72, of Reeseville, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
There will be a graveside service for Donna at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Lowell on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Bohn officiating.
Donna May was born on August 31, 1949 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Edward “Bud” and May (Fehling) Neuberger. She was raised, and remained on the family farm in Reeseville her entire life. Donna graduated from Reeseville High School in 1967, being one of the first female members of FFA. After the family sold their cows, Donna put her heart and soul into her garden, selling produce, raising chickens, and taking care of her cats. She loved the Reeseville area, and her kindness was known throughout the community. Donna would always be out and about visiting with neighbors and shut-ins from church, often bringing them one of her fresh baked pies. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville and she considered her fellow members to be family. Her generosity will be remembered and missed.
Donna is survived by her brother, Edward “JR” (Dawn) Neuberger of Beaver Dam; numerous cousins; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Memorials may be made in Donna M. Neuberger’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church or to a local charity of one’s choice.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
