April 10, 1933—May 17, 2022

REEDSBURG—Donna M. Romberg, age 89, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at SSM Hospice House in Baraboo.

She was born on April 10, 1933, in Fond du lac, WI, the daughter of George H. and Grace A. (Carter) Daleiden. On November 5, 1949, she was united in marriage to Robert G. Romberg. He preceded her in death on September 17, 1993.

In 1965 Donna and Bob moved to Baraboo for Bob’s job with Wisconsin Power and Light. They moved to a farm in rural Reedsburg in 1971. She enjoyed sewing, wood crafts, making children’s toys and flower gardens.

Donna was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Robert; sons: John, William and Michael; daughter, Nancy Junge; and sister, Rita Rohde.

She is survived by her children: James (Barbara) Romberg of Fennimore, and Mark Romberg of Baraboo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jill) Daleiden of Fond du Lac; sister, Carol (Raymond) Hopton of Arizona; several nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Donna will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be made in Butterfield Cemetery at a later date.