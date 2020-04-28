Donna Mae Brown (nee Hundt), age 82, of Juneau

Donna Mae Brown (nee Hundt) passed away April 25, 2020, at the age of 82 years. She was born on June 8, 1937, daughter of Gilbert and Effie (nee Pershke) Hundt. Donna was a lifetime resident of Juneau, Wis. Always loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Having everyone over to her house brought great joy to her. Gardening was another passion of hers and having jelly for the orioles and food for the humming birds. Donna worked at Clearview for many years until she retired in 1995.
Donna is survived by son Scott of Juneau, Cynthia Loomans (Alan Puckhaber) of Ill., and Gill (Kim) Brown, Mayville. She is also, survived by 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, LouAnn Ohrmundt of Juneau; brother, Del Hundt of Juneau, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private Family Graveside service at Juneau City Cemetery.
