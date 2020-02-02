Donna Marie Mueller, 73, Baraboo

BARABOO - Donna Marie Mueller, age 73 of Baraboo, unexpectedly found herself dancing into the loving arms of her husband, Wayne on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Donna, daughter of Philip and Lorena (Stopper) Cowles was born May 8, 1946, in Baraboo. She was united in marriage to Wayne D. Mueller on June 12, 1965, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo; he preceded her in death on April 13, 2013. Donna was a full-time homemaker and farm wife and later served as Clerk of Courts for Sauk County from 1986 until her retirement in 2006. Donna loved the farm life; traveling, having visited all 50 states and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. She loved attending her grandsons’ high school and college football games, attending her granddaughters' basketball games and dance competitions. She enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies all year long. Throughout Donna and Wayne’s travels, they visited over 15 Nascar tracks over the years. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family; cooking for them, laughing with them, playing cards and games and living life to the fullest. Donna fulfilled many items on her bucket list but had many more to go…….she would encourage you to make a list and check off as many as you can.