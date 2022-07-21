June 1, 1941—July 15, 2022

BARABOO—Donna Rae (Christensen) Beardsley passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Donna, daughter of Raymond S. and Eleanor R. (Smith) Christensen was born June 1, 1941 in Portage. She was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of 1959 and furthered her studies by obtaining a degree in Nursing as an LPN from MATC in 1960.

On June 28, 1975 she was united in marriage to Lester C. Beardsley at the Methodist Church in Portage. Donna worked for many years as a Pediatric Nurse at Madison General Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, she then transferred to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. Donna also worked at Fairfield Center School and Jefferson Meadows in Baraboo throughout her career.

Survivors include her brother, Bill Christensen of Arbor Vitae; step daughters: Cindy Yardley (Marvin) Barron, Nancy Barbee (Tony) Minong; six step grandchildren: Karen (Kevin) Sohn, Susan (Todd) Conaway Minong, Amber (Alex) Smith, Ashley (Scott) Lawton, Allison (Josh) Godfrey and Jacob (Felicia) Beardsley. She is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews including: Spencer Christensen of Williamsburg, VA, Amy Christensen of Fitchburg, WI, Gregory Christensen of Longmeadow, MA and Lisa Christensen of Fitchburg, WI; brother-in-law, Karl Beardsley; sisters-in-law: Ethlyn (Dale) Blaubach and Betty Beardsley; as well as three maternal aunts and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lester; brother, Terry; stepson, Robert Beardsley; brothers-in-law, Donald Beardsley and Richard Klemm and sister-in-law, Karen Beardsley.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.