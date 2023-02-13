Sept. 10, 1939—Feb. 7, 2023

PORTAGE—Donna Rae Rhode, 83 of Portage, passed away February 7, 2023 at The Rivers Memory Care in Portage after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born September 10, 1939 in Portage, to the late Carl and Alice Hamilton. Donna had a passion for animals, especially showing her horse “ShowBuckTwo,” 1976 International Champion and took several year end awards for IBHA, BHSA. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and crocheting. Over the years, she worked for Wyenberg Shoe Factory, Ray-O-Vac, and retired after 14 years from AMPI. She then worked part-time at Capital Newspapers.

Survivors include daughters: Debra (Larry) Hindes, Susan Walters, and Judy (Joe) Klinger; sons: Mike (Teresa) Malisch, Tom Rhode, Larry (Linda) Rhode, Rick Rhode, Rex (Diane) Rhode, and Alan Rhode; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Alice; husband Orwin of 38 years, and brother, Gary Hamilton.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 15 at 11 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.