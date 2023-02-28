July 17, 1940—Feb. 25, 2023

BLACK RIVER FALLS—Donna Rose Miller, age 82, of Black River Falls, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Montello on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Donna was born the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Maas) Schwanke on July 17, 1940, in Beaver Dam. She married Thomas Bath and together they had three children and later divorced. On August 7, 1974, she was united in marriage in Juneau to Gerald “Jerry” A. Miller, her husband of over 47 years. She worked for many years at Maysteel of Mayville. In retirement they owned and operated Miller’s Resort on Fox Lake for many years until they sold the business and moved to Montello. Once her husband retired, they built a home in Black River Falls, where they both enjoyed the serenity of all the wildlife, doing things at their leisure and taking care of each other until Jerry’s passing on February 4, 2023.

Donna enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, reading, cooking and baking as well as just watching the wildlife at their home. She also loved birdwatching from her deck and watching sports of any kind.

Donna is survived by her children: Tara Miller of Montello and Laurie (Dennis) Zemp of Marquette, Timothy (Yvonne) Bath of Fox Lake and Andrew (Barbara) Bath of Cambria. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, nine greatgrandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, cousins that she loved very much along with other cherished relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Butch (Patricia) Schwanke; and sister, Wendy Breslow.

There will be no visitation for Donna as her husband just recently passed; there will be a dual celebration to remember their lives. Please email Tara at bruiserfreds@gmail.com for future notification of the celebration of life.

