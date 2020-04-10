Donna Stauber, 89, of Pardeeville

Donna was born to Alfred and Blanche Nelson July 10, 1930. She was raised on the family farm in Leeds Township. Donna's elementary education was in a one room country schoolhouse and she graduated from Poynette High School in 1948. She earned her Bachelor's in nursing from UW Madison and her Master's in nursing from UW Oshkosh. She married Richard T. Stauber June 20, 1953 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Portage. Donna received many honors in her nursing career and after 40 years working in a variety of venues, she retired to her home with her husband on Swan Lake in 1994. Donna and Dick celebrated 65 years of marriage before Dick's death in 2018. Donna was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran church where she was a member of the Women's Guild.