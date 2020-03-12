Donna Wodill, 81, Randolph

Donna was born on Sept. 27, 1938 in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Erling and Lucille (Schultz) Rostad and graduated from Columbus High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Lauren Wodill on April 23, 1960, and together they ran Wodill's Tap for many years. She also worked as a crossing guard and in the lunchroom at Columbus Middle School. She was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Donna enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises and treasured the month she spent in Norway. She loved spending her free time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and looked forward to spending weekends with great-grandchild, Ionia.