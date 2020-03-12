Donna Wodill, 81, Randolph

RANDOLPH - Donna M. Wodill, age 81, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Columbus Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Donna was born on Sept. 27, 1938 in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Erling and Lucille (Schultz) Rostad and graduated from Columbus High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Lauren Wodill on April 23, 1960, and together they ran Wodill's Tap for many years. She also worked as a crossing guard and in the lunchroom at Columbus Middle School. She was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Donna enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises and treasured the month she spent in Norway. She loved spending her free time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and looked forward to spending weekends with great-grandchild, Ionia.
Donna is survived by her son, Jeff (Chris) Wodill of Beaver Dam; daughter, Justine (Randy) Westover of Beaver Dam; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene Greisen of Columbus and Darrell (Bonnie) Rostad of Wausaukee; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Bill Greisen; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Donna will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Keith Buist officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
