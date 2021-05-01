Donner, Robert M.

Robert was born July 7, 1940, in Portage, Wis., to Melvin and Geraldine (Dewsnap) Donner. Robert graduated from the University of Wisconsin with master's degree in physics. He married Margaret Lily Saunders in 1964. Several years later the adventurous couple joined the Peace Corps and served in Ecuador. After a few years living in New Mexico, and Rockford, Ill., they moved to Baraboo, Wis. Robert taught physics at the University of Wisconsin, Baraboo/Sauk County campus until his retirement. During the time he lived in Baraboo he helped form a small, informal singing group called the Glacier Valley Erratics. He loved getting together with friends, playing music on his guitar and singing folk songs. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church, and he was active in the Sierra Club. After retirement, Robert moved to Briggsville where he lived on Mason Lake. In 2008, with his significant other, Bonnie Wolff, he purchased property in Gallatin Gateway, Mont. Robert and Bonnie spent part of each year living in and exploring Montana. He was relentless in his desire to explore the many mountains and rivers in Montana.