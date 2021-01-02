Dooley, Kathleen

MILWAUKEE – Sister Kathleen Dooley, SDS, died Dec. 29, 2020. She was born July 11, 1931, to Daniel and Leona (Wambach) Dooley in Milwaukee. Sister Kathleen was professed 53 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She dedicated much of her active ministry to pastoral care at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage. Sister Kathleen is survived by her sister, Nancy Pautz; brother, Daniel Dooley; nieces and nephews; and her Salvatorian Family. A private funeral service will take place on Jan. 7, 2021. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.