BARABOO - Dora Ann Puckett, age 69 of Baraboo, passed away peacefully August 19, 2019, at home. Dora was born August 25, 1949, to Raymond and Doris Starkey. She was married to George Raymond Puckett Sr. “Butch”. They united in marriage on December 25, 1982. They were married for 36 years. She enjoyed her grandkids and her great-grandkids. She loved her cat, Boots.
She is survived by her husband, George Raymond Puckett Sr. “Butch”; children, Paula (Jerry) Hansen, George Raymond Puckett Jr. “Clint” and his girlfriend, Kim; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a special friend, Maryellen Johnson, and her Aunt Clara and Uncle Harold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Doris and Raymond, and her sister Karen.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to American Heart and Lung Association.
A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday August 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Excelsior.
