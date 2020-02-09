Doreen Blease, 60, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Doreen Faye Blease, 60, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on February 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Doreen was born on Sept. 7, 1959, to Alvin and Esther Dykstra (Mulder) in Randolph, where she grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Central Wisconsin Christian School in Waupun and attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids Michigan. Doreen later married her, now former, husband, Jeffery A. Blease and had six children for whom she cared for and loved deeply.

Doreen was a devoted mother and supported her family with various occupations throughout her life, including Denise’s Cafe in Randolph and Kohls in Beaver Dam, where she made many of her lifelong friends. She found a passion for sewing, quilting and crafting, creating many of her children’s clothing, as they grew and filled their home with many decorative quilts and crafts. During the warm spring and summers, you could find her in the garden or on the back porch with her fur baby, Nipsy. Doreen was a passionate and creative woman, who loved the holiday season and spending time with her family.

