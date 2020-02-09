Doreen Blease, 60, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Doreen Faye Blease, 60, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on February 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Doreen was born on Sept. 7, 1959, to Alvin and Esther Dykstra (Mulder) in Randolph, where she grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Central Wisconsin Christian School in Waupun and attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids Michigan. Doreen later married her, now former, husband, Jeffery A. Blease and had six children for whom she cared for and loved deeply.
Doreen was a devoted mother and supported her family with various occupations throughout her life, including Denise’s Cafe in Randolph and Kohls in Beaver Dam, where she made many of her lifelong friends. She found a passion for sewing, quilting and crafting, creating many of her children’s clothing, as they grew and filled their home with many decorative quilts and crafts. During the warm spring and summers, you could find her in the garden or on the back porch with her fur baby, Nipsy. Doreen was a passionate and creative woman, who loved the holiday season and spending time with her family.
Doreen is survived by her children, Jennifer Blease of Watertown, Tiffany Blease of Milwaukee, Jeremey (Missy) Blease of Cambria, Emery Blease of Madison, and Mackenzie Blease of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Avalon Braatz, Xavier Braatz, Caillean Braatz, and Lilyana Blease; her mother, Esther Dykstra of Randolph; her siblings, Mark Dykstra of Fort Atkinson, Thomas (Linda) Dykstra of Fox Lake, Robert Dykstra of Ripon, and Laura (Russ) Warmka of Fox Lake.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Dykstra and son, Christopher Blease.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb., 11, 2020, at Second Christian Reformed Church, 332 Tamarack Street, Randolph and again on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at church.
A funeral service for Doreen will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Second Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Keith Buist officiating.
A memorial fund has been established in Doreen’s name.
Randolph Community Funeral Home
