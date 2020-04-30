Doreen Collier (nee Marthaler)
OBITUARIES

Doreen Collier (nee Marthaler)

Doreen Collier (nee Marthaler) peacefully reunited with the angels on April 28th at 3:08 am.

Services are pending with WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun.

