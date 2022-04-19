Doris A. Roberts

Doris loved her family and took pride in talking about them and sharing their accomplishments. She enjoyed time in her garden and took pride in trying to grow the biggest sunflowers for the annual sunflower contest in Monroe Center. Doris loved her friends and spending time with them. She loved Sunday morning Bingo. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time in her yard. She cherished time with her best friend and her neighbors chatting in the yard or on the porch. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan and everyone knew not to talk to her when watching a game. Doris enjoyed many different hobbies including ceramics, trapshooting, and canning. Doris enjoyed her time “up north” in both the summer and during hunting season. She always welcomed friends and family to the family farm and made sure that they were well fed and cared for. The summer months were spent caring for her garden and yard and enjoying friends around the campfire. During hunting season, she always made sure that there was a hot meal on the table for all of the crew, but never missed the chance to sit in her stand as well. Doris had many friends that she cherished in Clyman and Monroe Center. Doris’ pride and joy were her five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She never missed a birthday or holiday and each of them brought her so much joy.