July 23, 1935—Dec. 10, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Doris A. Winter, age 87, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam.

In keeping with Doris’ wishes, there will be a private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield and a celebration of her life will take place in the summer.

Doris Ann was born on July 23, 1935 in Lake Mills, WI to Charles and Ruth (Rindfleisch) Harrington. In her younger years, Doris enjoyed playing softball.

She worked for many years in the Parts Department at Hiller Ford in Franklin.

Being a Leo, she collected anything and everything that had to do with lions. Doris would pass her time doing jigsaw and word search puzzles. She enjoyed her coffee clutch outings with friends and especially loved her time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her children: Rebecca Csiacsek of Waupun and Jackie (Don) Cupery of Randolph; son-in-law, Allen Born of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Chad (Brenda) Van Loo of Fox Lake, Sue (Tim) Paitrick of Beaver Dam, Mark (Liberty) Born of Beaver Dam, Michael Born of Mayville, Donald II (Hillary) Cupery of Kansas, Christopher Cupery of Randolph, and Kelsey (Greg) Kettner of Neenah; great-grandchildren: Heather, Derek and Alyssa, Brandon, Cole and Rhianna, Regan, Emily, Penny, Lilly, Steele and Gage; brothers: Tom (Phyllis) and Keith (Judith) Harrington; sister, Audrey (Bill) Schmidt; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; life-long companion, Rita Harris; sister, Donna Mae Vindigni; brothers: Donald, Jerry, Keith and Kenneth; son, Edward Winter; daughter, Sheri Born; two sons-in-law: Larry Van Loo and James Csiacsek.

The family thanks the Charleston House Memory Care and Generations Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion that was given to Doris over the years. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.