July 5, 1929 – March 21, 2023

NEW RAYMER, CO—Doris Ann Williams, 93, of New Raymer, CO, passed away March 21, 2023, at Banner Northern Regional Hospital, Greeley, CO.

Doris Ann Webster was born on July 5, 1929 in West Bend, WI, daughter of Wayne R. and Helen A. (nee Strasburg) Webster. She attended West Bend High School and completed her senior year at Beaver Dam, WI.

She married George Earl “Dick” Williams in 1951 at the family home, Juneau, WI. She and Dick moved to Colorado and established the Lazy J Quarter Circle Ranch.

She served on the Colorado Air Quality Commission and served on the Prairie School District School Board, was made Cattle Woman of the Year and served as Executive Secretary for the Livestock Association, President of the Byway Project which encompassed Weld, Logan and Morgan Counties for several years and was invested in water quality. Doris was a member of Master Farm Homemakers and Greeley Doll Club. She had a passion for the archaeology of northeastern Colorado, history and raising Appaloosa Horses.

Doris is survived by a brother, Robert W. Webster (Beverly), Watertown, and sister Mary H. Webster-Abitz (Raymond Abitz), Juneau; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George E. “Dick”, son, Lane G. Williams, and grandson, Orrin D. Williams, her parents, Wayne R. and Helen A. (nee Strasburg) Webster, sister, Jean E. (Webster) Davis, nieces: Sharon Rae Webster, Jennifer R. (Groth) Koniar and a very good friend, Thomas D. Green.

Visitation will take place at Heer Mortuary, Fort Morgan, CO, April 15, 2023, and Celebration of Life on April 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.at the Chapel of the Plains, 41721 Marble Ave., Stonham, CO with Pastor Gary Meadows officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you give memorials to a charity or organization of your choice.

